Family Matters, Perfect Strangers And Other TGIF Reboots May Be Coming To WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Warner Media will eventually be launching a competitor to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and the army of other streaming services that are hitting the market with their own service, and it seems they are exploring how they can reboot several of their hit shows to help that cause. According to Deadline WarnerMedia has started eyeing reboots of some of their older TGIF (Thank God It’s Friday) lineup of shows. That includes classic television comedies like Step By Step, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, which could all follow a plan similar to Netflix’s approach to Full House, which spawned the hit show Fuller House over the course of the last several years.

This is something they are in the early stages of exploring according to the source, but there is interest in making it happen. If even one or two of those can spawn the success that Fuller House did it would be a win for the studio, especially as they look to separate themselves from the pack of other original offerings amongst their competitors.

Eventually, Warner Media will have a nice catalog of IP as part of its service, though at the moment many of their biggest hitters are aligned with other services in exclusive agreements. Friends will remain on Netflix until that deal runs out next year, but then will be exclusive to the service. The same is evidently the plan for Seinfeld, which is exclusive to Hulu until 2021, as well as The Big Bang Theory at some point.

2021 will also be the year that the other TGIF comedies that Warner Media looks to reboot will return home. Full House, Perfect Strangers, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Step by Step, and Family Matters are all exclusive to Hulu at the moment, but when that deal is up Warner Media will scoop them back up. When you combine all of that IP it’s certainly an impressive list, and if they can bolster it with original content, especially based on those existing popular properties, Warner Media might have what it takes to carve themselves out a piece of this rather lucrative pie.

Reboots and revivals are also especially hot right now, with NBC recently returning Will and Grace to big ratings and shows like Charmed, 90210, and more making their way back to TV in some form or fashion.

