Cinemax Renews Warrior For Season 2

Not even halfway through its first season on Cinemax, Warrior has been renewed by the premium cable network. The show’s renewal is a good step forward to becoming the tentpole for Cinemax, who’s rejuvenated content slate promises blood-pumping programming. According to Deadline, pre-production on the second season started earlier this year.

Set during the Tong Wars of San Francisco in the late 1800s, Warrior follows martial arts master Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) as he arrives in the city and mysteriously burrows himself in one of the cities biggest crime families.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bruce Lee’s vision is alive and well,” HBO executive Len Amato said in a release. “Warrior combines high-energy martial arts with wit and brains. We’re thrilled to renew such a great show for a second season on Cinemax.”

From the writings of the late Bruce Lee, Warrior was created by Lee’s daughter Shannon, director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise), and showrunner Jonathan Tropper (Banshee). ComicBook.com spoke with Tropper earlier this month, where he admitted having Lee’s name on the project put a sense of urgency on the team as they craft the show’s epic fight sequences.

“It was a period piece so there’s the pressure that comes from having to get all the research right and then beyond that it was like the fight scenes,” Tropper says. “Just sort of knowing that Bruce Lee’s name on it means that our fight scenes have to be the best on television or we’re going to be, not just letting people down, but we’re going to be selling the name of a martial arts legend and an icon.”

Warrior airs Friday nights at 10/9 p.m. Central on Cinemax.

Have you been watching Warrior? Let us know your thoughts of the series in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!