Watch: Fan Favorite WWE Superstar Finally Returns at the Royal Rumble

Play video

The Women’s Royal Rumble match got things started in the biggest way possible, delivering some of the night’s biggest surprises throughout the 30 reveals. It saved the biggest however for spot #21 in the match, as that was the long awaited return of fan favorite superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss hasn’t wrestled in WWE in just around 2 years, but she made her grand return tonight, and it’s amazing to her back in action. You can watch her grand return in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss enjoyed a huge reaction from the crowd, and her appearance was a shock to everyone in the ring as well. Bliss enjoyed a solid run in the match, but was then surprisingly eliminated by Liv Morgan. As you can imagine, that drew a not insignificant amount of heat from the crowd but also set up a big storyline with Morgan moving forward, as Morgan celebrated the elimination and taunted her from the ring.

That would be a great first feud for Bliss in her return, and Morgan also needs a primary opponent now that her feud with Rhea Ripley is finished. Morgan would also have Raquel Rodriguez by her side, so Bliss would have the numbers game against her, so it would also pose a significant challenge for Bliss to overcome.

Play video

Bliss returned in similar gear to when she last appeared in the 2023 Royal Rumble, and also had her doll Lilly with her. She didn’t use any supernatural elements or abilities though during her time in the ring, so it’s unknown if that will continue to be a critical part of her character or if this persona is a bit of a mix of different elements and characters.

While Bliss hasn’t been in the ring, she’s been busy in her time away with her family and other entertainment projects. That’s included appearances on The Masked Singer and starring roles in shows like Sakamoto Days, but now it would appear that she’s back full-time in the ring.

As for what’s next, the big question is where she will appear. She could be a draw on either Raw or SmackDown, though previous reports did indicate she was going to be a part of Raw moving forward. If she is going to have a feud with Morgan, that would also make sense, as Morgan is also a Raw superstar.

What did you think of the return of Alexa Bliss? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!