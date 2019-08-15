Watch Jaleel White Return As Urkel On Scooby Doo And Guess Who?

The Mystery Incorporated gang is back in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, but as the title implies, they will be joined by a host of celebrities and characters on their latest adventures. In our latest peek at the show, they are joined by none other than Family Matter’s fan-favorite Steve Urkel, and he is voiced once again by Jaleel White. The new episode will actually have Urkel seeking out Scooby and the gang for help after one of his Urkel-Bots goes out of control, and you can get an up-close look at the new adventure in the video above (via EW).

As you can see, it seems the Technomancer is involved, but Urkel and the crew have a secret weapon up their sleeves in the form of the Urkel-Bot 2.0. This new version has even greater capabilities than the original, and Urkel is more than happy to show those off on Technomancer’s army of bots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While its physical abilities are impressive, the ability that comes in most handy is that the Urkel-Bot 2.0 also features Urkel’s personality. His nerdy personality and puns seem to have as much effect on the robots as his punches and kicks, and you can see him in action in the video above.

Urkel won’t be the only notable name popping up, and other guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg, Sherlock Holmes, Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), Sia, Wanda Skyes, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson, and Ricky Gervais, though the first episode will feature Chris Paul.

As you can see in the clip, this series is going to be incredibly fun, and we can’t wait to see more! New episodes will hit Boomerang and the Boomerang channel on VRV every Thursday, and you can find the official description below.

“The Mystery Inc. gang – Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo – are facing their toughest mysteries yet but have no fear because help is on the way! Each week, the gang is joined by a different, special celebrity guest and together, those “meddling kids” will get to the bottom of any mystery.”

So what do you think of the clip and the show so far? Let us know in the comments!