Watch All of Picard Star Patrick Stewart’s Latest Quarantine Sonnets
People all over the globe are currently self-quarantining with the hopes of avoiding the spread of the novel coronavirus, which means folks are finding new ways to entertain themselves and each other via social media. Many celebrities have taken to reading to people via Instagram, including a ton of actors who are supporting Jennifer Garner's #SaveWithStories campaign. One actor who is doing their own unique bit of reading online is Patrick Stewart, who recently returned to his iconic role as Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard in Picard. Stewart has been reading Shakespeare sonnets online in order to boost the spirits of his fans who are trapped at home.
In Stewart's original post, he wrote, "When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away.' How about, 'A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away'? So...here we go: Sonnet 1."
Since that post on March 22nd, Stewart as shared a sonnet a day for his fans. Many people have commented on the posts, thanking the actor for spreading such joy. Here are some celebrity comments from Stewart's various Instagram posts: "Thank you so much for this," @tessholliday wrote. "You rock, sir," @joonassuotamo replied. "?? ?? ?? ?? ," @jurneebell wrote.
You can check out all of Stewart's sonnet posts as of March 28th below. Give them a watch and tell us your favorite in the comments!
“From fairest creatures we desire increase...”
"Die single and thine image dies with thee..."
"Unthrifty loveliness, why dost thou spend..."
"Music to hear, why hear'st thou music sadly?"
This week, Star Trek: Picard released its first season finale. Ahead of the show's premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Stewart about how his return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard compares to his return as Professor X in Logan.0comments
"I am reluctant to make comparisons because when I cited Logan it was still a very, very fresh experience for me," Stewart said, "and I only used it to enforce to the people I was talking to – Alex [Kurtzman] and Michael [Chabon] and Akiva [Goldsman] – that it was very important that our starting off point was not the day that I walked off the Enterprise say, but other things, more complicated things, things that he is perhaps badly responsible for, not doing his job properly, not being effective, and also letting pride control his actions and self-regard control his actions, which is very un-Picard-like but is truthful in this situation."
Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on CBS All Access.