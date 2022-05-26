Stranger Things 4: Watch Netflix's Seasons 1-3 Video Recap

Three years after Season 3 aired on Netflix, Stranger Things returns this Friday to turn things Upside Down with Season 4. The first seven episodes of the two-part penultimate season, Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, will stream May 27 on Netflix, followed by two supersized episodes of Volume 2 on July 11. Before returning to Hawkins, Indiana, Netflix has released its official Stranger Things spoilers recap video (above), summarizing the story so far in less than nine minutes. For an even speedier refresher, a 60-second Season 3 recap (below) reminds you where Stranger Things left off: with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) powerless after the Battle of Starcourt and Hopper (David Harbour) imprisoned in Kamchatka, Russia.

Per Netflix's official description: in Stranger Things 4, it's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Longtime fans may be left underwhelmed and unimpressed with the initial episodes of this season, yet with Episode 4, everything finds its stride to deliver everything fans have been waiting three years for — and then some," writes Patrick Cavanaugh in ComicBook's spoiler-free Stranger Things Season 4 review. "Whatever the future holds for Stranger Things, we're holding out hope for Hawkins, as Season 4 mines its horror veins for all they're worth and dives even deeper into the unsettling arenas of the Upside Down."

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres May 27 and Volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.