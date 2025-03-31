Watch: Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo Makes Villainous Debut in Disney Jr.’s RoboGobo (Exclusive)

Play video

Soon fans will have a chance to discover the delightful world of Disney’s RoboGobo, which will make its Disney+ debut on April 1st, but you don’t have to wait until then to jump in. That’s because we’ve got an exclusive first-look clip of the series, which also features Wicked star Cynthia Erivo’s villainous debut as The Slink. The Slink is a brilliant chameleon who is always scheming, though sometimes her clumsiness gets in the way of her grand plans. You can check out Erivo’s villain debut in the exclusive video above, and you can watch the series on Disney Jr. right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the clip, The Slink introduces herself as a superhero, recruiting some new allies to her cause. Granted, her big debut doesn’t quite go as planned, as she falls to the floor and then initially says she’s a supervillain, but quickly pivots to cover that up. Erivo’s voice is delightful in this role, and we can’t wait to see more. You can check out the full clip above.

RoboGobo takes place on the futuristic world of MetroPet Island, where fans will meet a superhero team of rescue pets that include Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo. The team is also learning how to be a family as they look to rescue other pets that need help, and they will have to deal with challenges like The Slink along the way.

RoboGobo also features an all-star voice cast that includes Erivo (The Slink), Ja’Siah Young (Dax), Alan Cumming (Dame Luxley), Brayden Morgan (Booster), Azuri Hardy Jnes (Allie), Gracen Newton (Hopper), Leili Ahmadvar (Shelly), Dee Bradley Baker (Wingo), Valerie Bertinelli (Chef Polly), Ana Gasteyer (Crabitha), Taye Diggs (Pupsicle), Susan Kelechi Watson (Professor Millie), Dulé Hill (Dr. Vaughn), Alison Pill (Farmer Faye), and John Michael Higgins (Cappuccino, the Capuchin Monkey). You can find the official description below.

“Set on the futuristic utopia of MetroPet Island, “RoboGobo” features action-packed adventures, absurdly comical animal villains and cool robotic inventions, along with preschool-friendly themes like teamwork, problem-solving and kindness towards others.

Team RoboGobo consists of the adorable Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who become superhero ‘rescue pets who rescue pets’ and learn how to be a family in the process. When it’s time to transform into superheroes, the pets suit up to the energetic tune of the ‘RoboGobo Go’ song. Songwriter Rob Cantor (Disney Jr.’s ‘Pupstruction’) provides the series’ fun, catchy music.”

RoboGobo was created by Chris Gilligan (Disney Jr.’s “T.O.T.S.,” “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”), and Gilligan is also an executive producer. The series is produced by the Academy Award-winning Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Jr. RoboGobo debuts on Disney+ on April 1st.

Are you excited for the debut of RoboGobo? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Disney and animation with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!