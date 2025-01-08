Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Wants to Play X-Men’s Storm in the MCU

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is calling her shot and says she’d like to next play the X-Men character Storm in live-action. In the wake of Wicked becoming a box office smash hit, many have been speculating about what Erivo might look to do next. Marvel fans, specifically, have been attaching Erivo to the MCU and have been fan-casting her in droves to play Storm in a potential X-Men movie. Now, Erivo herself has come out and has said that Storm is a part that she also wants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to the National Board of Review, Erivo was asked to manifest a character that she’d like to play in the future. Erivo said that Storm is the next character she would like to portray, presumably in the MCU. She went on to talk about the depth that she believes Storm has as a character, which is a large part of what attracts her to the role.

“I really want to play Storm,” Erivo said. “I know it sounds frivolous but I don’t think we’ve uncovered how grand she is and all of the inner turmoil that she has. So I think there’s a world in which we could do something like that.”

If Erivo does have any chance of playing Storm in the MCU, she’s chosen a good time to make her desire known. Across TV shows and films like Ms. Marvel, Deadpool & Wolverine, and X-Men ’97, Marvel has been laying the groundwork for how it might eventually fold Mutants and the X-Men into the MCU. While Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hasn’t outright confirmed that an X-Men movie is in the works, it’s presumed that Mutants will become a larger focus of the MCU following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. To that end, Erivo could stand a good chance of playing Storm as casting for the various members of the X-Men will likely be a larger priority in the years ahead.

In the near future, Erivo is known to be reprising her role as Elphaba Thropp in this year’s Wicked: For Good, which is due out in November 2025. The first part of Wicked is then still viewable in theaters in addition to now being watchable on streaming services.