Watch: WWE Reveals Charlotte Flair’s Return Date, and It’s Sooner Than You Think

Last week WWE teased the return of one of its biggest stars Charlotte Flair with a full video package and promo from The Queen, but it didn’t actually say when she would make her long-awaited return. Tonight that all changed though, as not only did we get another vignette from The Queen, but we also got a return date, and it’s much sooner that you might expect. Flair delivered a promo in the video and then revealed that she will be making her grand return at the Rumble. You can watch the full video below.

This could happen in one of two ways. The most likely way is for Flair to be one of the 30 superstars in the Women’s Rumble match. Someone of Flair’s star power could certainly end up winning the whole thing, but what’s probably more likely is that she enters and takes some people out, only to fall to someone who will end up being her first feud post-return. Rumble matches are some of the quickest ways to create a rivalry after all.

The next option is for Flair to return after the Rumble winner has been decided, setting her up to be a big player in a potential Championship feud. The lineup of the Women’s Rumble match is still expanding, but with Flair on SmackDown, if someone challenges Stratton for her Title, you could easily see Flair entering that mix to make things even more complicated leading into WrestleMania 41.

One feud that’s already been set up during Flair’s time away from the ring is one with Perez, who called out The Queen last year on NXT. Perez was talking about how her challenges weren’t in the NXT locker room, but were Champions of WWE like Flair and Asuka.

Perez said, “I’m not competing with anyone inside that locker room. I’m competing with the history books. And speaking of history because I sure know mine, 13 years ago tomorrow Charlotte Flair had her very first NXT TV match, and 13 years later, she’s a 14-time World Champion. The Queen. A future Hall of Famer, but guess what? I’m on pace to shatter all of her records.”

Flair would respond to Perez on X, writing, “You almost had it right. It’s been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. 🫶🏻 Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day – I’m sure of it. 💪🏻 #WWENXT👑” Perhaps that showdown is happenign sooner rather than later, but we’ll just have to waait and see.

How do you think Flair will return at the Rumble? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!