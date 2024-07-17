WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez Calls Out Charlotte Flair, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, The Queen Responds

WWE’s NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez had a lot to say during tonight’s episode of NXT, and first and foremost was reminding people that not only is she the top superstar in NXT right now, but is also on pace to become the top NXT superstar in history. Perez said that she knows history well, and brought up Charlotte Flair’s extraordinary run in NXT and beyond. Then Perez said she was on track to surpass Flaiir, as well as Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley. Then Perez also brought up NXT’s newest signings Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, and threw the gauntlet down to them as well. To cap off the busy night, Flair responded to Perez’s promo, teasing a battle between them in the future.

Calling Out All Challengers, The Queen Responds

Perez started off the segment by revealing her challenge isn’t in the locker room. “I’m not competing with anyone inside that locker room. I’m competing with the history books. And speaking of history because I sure know mine, 13 years ago tomorrow Charlotte Flair had her very first NXT TV match, and 13 years later, she’s a 14-time World Champion. The Queen. A future Hall of Famer, but guess what? I’m on pace to shatter all of her records. Bayley’s, Asuka’s, Rhea’s. But uh, you know what really really pisses me off? Is the fact that all the talk online is ‘When Giulia comes to NXT Roxanne’s in trouble’. ‘When Stephanie Vaquer comes she’s going to run through that NXT Women’s Division’. Well you know what? What don’t you go ahead and roll out a red carpet for them? Matter of fact, roll out the red carpet for any talent around the world, because when they step inside the ring with me, no one compares to the prodigy,” Perez said.

Flair saw the promo from Perez during tonight’s episode and responded on Twitter, teasing a future throwdown between them. Flair wrote, “You almost had it right. It’s been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. 🫶🏻 Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day – I’m sure of it. 💪🏻 #WWENXT👑”

The Next Challenger

As you might imagine, Thea Hail didn’t appreciate being condescended to or looked past. Hail said, “I used to really look up to you. I thought you know, me and Roxanne are really not that different. I thought the fact that you’d even come out here and say that it’s even laughable that I’m your next opponent, you of all people know what it’s like to be underestimated. You know what it’s like to have people doubt you. Seriously, so go ahead Roxanne. Doubt me, because I’ve broken doubter’s noses. I’ve fractured doubter’s arms. I’ve defeated doubters that I was never supposed to beat. So at the Great American Bash, go ahead. Open up that history book that you say you want to rewrite, and then hand me the pen so I can write Thea Hail, one of the youngest NXT Women’s Champions.”

Perez then said, “And you can go on and on about how you’re a grown-ass woman, but uh, you’re nothing but a little girl.” That led to Hail attacking Perez and Perez responded with attacks of her own. Perez went for a crossface but then Hail countered that, only for Perez to counter again. They traded counters until Hail had an arm bar locked in on Perez. Ridge Holland came in to grab Hail as referees rushed in to separate the fight, with Perez picking up her Championship and running to the outside of the ring.

