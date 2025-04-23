Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Teases Murder & Mayhem (& Gets a Release Date)

Nevermore Academy is preparing to open its gates again, as Netflix has officially released the first trailer for the much-anticipated second season of its smash hit series, Wednesday. The trailer’s arrival confirms the impending return of Jenna Ortega as the iconic, death-obsessed Wednesday Addams, confirming that the show is nearing its premiere after a lengthy wait. Following the massive global success of the first season, which shattered streaming records and became a pop culture phenomenon, expectations for Wednesday’s sophomore year are incredibly high. The trailer serves as the official kickoff for the Season 2 hype cycle, painting a picture of a darker, more horror-infused season that delves deeper into Addams Family history and introduces a slew of new faces to Wednesday‘s world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of Wednesday, helmed by Tim Burton, captivated audiences worldwide, turning Ortega into a household name and generating countless viral moments. Ortega, who also steps into a producer role for Season 2, has previously discussed the increased creative ambition for the new episodes, suggesting the team felt empowered by the initial success to push the show’s boundaries further, particularly in embracing its genre roots.

The cast list for Season 2 also signals an expansion of the show’s world. Key returning figures include Ortega, Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester). They are joined by a raft of high-profile new additions, including Steve Buscemi as a series regular. Other newcomers include Billie Piper (Doctor Who), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense). Plus, Christopher Lloyd, who iconically portrayed Uncle Fester in the 1990s Addams Family films, joins the cast in a guest role. Finally, Mama Monster and music superstar Lady Gaga is also making her Wednesday debut in Season 2.

What We Know About Wednesday‘s Darker Season 2 Return

Image courtesy of Netflix

The trailer for Season 2 of Wednesday points towards a significant evolution from the first season’s murder mystery plot. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar previously stated the new season explores “more Addams Family lore” while promising Wednesday’s journey will be “darker and more complex.” This aligns with Jenna Ortega’s early comments, where she emphasized a stronger focus on horror elements. Ortega specifically mentioned discussions around “a whole episode based off of slashers” and multiple visual homages to classic horror films, even citing a disturbing image involving Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) that evoked Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

Season 2 will also feature significant character development for the returning students of Nevermore. Emma Myers, who charmed viewers as Wednesday’s bubbly werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair, previously confessed she was initially apprehensive about recapturing her Season 1 performance after the long break. “I was kind of scared to go back, because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, ‘I don’t know if I can re-create this now,’” Myers admitted, but added that Enid has “grown” and “become more comfortable with herself.” Ortega noted that Myers’ character is “a bit more of a badass this time around,” confirming that the unique dynamic between the goth investigator and her colorful friend remains a core element, even if Wednesday herself would never admit it.

Netflix is clearly banking on Wednesday remaining a flagship series. Ortega hinted in March that the writers’ room is already exploring ideas for a potential Season 3, demonstrating confidence in the show’s continued success long before Season 2 even arrives. Now that the trailer is here, we can understand the excitement, as the new Nevermore adventure promises to surpass the first season in every aspect.

Wednesday Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Wednesday Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.