Jenna Ortega’s New Wednesday Season 2 Comments Should Excite Horror Fans

The second season of Wednesday will feature a dedicated slasher episode and multiple visual references to classic horror films. Star Jenna Ortega revealed to Collider that the Netflix series is taking a more ambitious approach to horror elements in its sophomore outing, including a disturbing scene with Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) that directly references Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. This marks a significant tonal development for the series, which previously balanced supernatural mystery with dark comedy in its debut season. According to Ortega, the production team was granted greater creative freedom following Wednesday‘s Season 1 success, allowing them to craft more elaborate sequences with explicit genre influences.

“Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had,” Ortega explained during her interview. “It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head—that’s all I can say— and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre.” The actress specifically highlighted the slasher-themed episode as a key element of the new season. “I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references.” Ortega also added that the increased trust from the creative team allowed them to execute “bigger, more elaborate sequences.”

The Full Metal Jacket reference provides particularly intriguing insight into the visual direction of Season 2. Kubrick’s 1987 psychological war film is renowned for its disturbing imagery, especially during the boot camp sequences featuring R. Lee Ermey’s drill sergeant mentally breaking down new recruits. This specific cinematic influence suggests Wednesday may be incorporating more unsettling visuals than the Gothic imagery typically associated with the Addams Family franchise. This represents a notable evolution from the supernatural threats and murder mystery components that dominated the first season’s narrative.

Everything We Know About Wednesday Season 2

Image courtesy of Netflix

The sophomore season of Wednesday promises a darker trajectory for the titular character, as confirmed by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, who stated the new episodes will explore “more Addams Family lore” while introducing “an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters.” According to the creative team, “Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.” This description aligns perfectly with Ortega’s revelations about the increased horror elements, suggesting a comprehensive tonal shift toward more mature content.

The cast for Season 2 combines returning favorites with high-profile additions that highlight Netflix’s commitment to the series. Ortega will be joined by fellow returning cast members Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen, maintaining continuity with the established ensemble. New additions include Emmy-winner Steve Buscemi as a series regular, along with Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment. Perhaps most notably, original Addams Family star Christopher Lloyd joins the cast in an undisclosed role, creating a meaningful connection to the franchise’s legacy. Additionally, Lady Gaga has been cast in a mystery role following Ortega’s public invitation for the star to join the series.

Season 2 of Wednesday will be released sometime in 2025.

