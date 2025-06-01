Wednesday: Netflix Shares First Six Minutes of Season 2

Play video

Netflix’s Tudum event initially promised to highlight some of the streaming service’s biggest projects, including the likes of One Piece, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. On top of these entries, the streaming service not only has highlighted new details for Wednesday Season Two but has shared the first six minutes of the spooky series that is set to return this summer. While Jenna Ortega and many of her family members, and Nevermore Academy classmates are making a comeback for the popular show’s big comeback, Tudum also highlighted new actors who are joining the Netflix hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix confirmed at this year’s Tudum that Jenna Ortega would be joined by Haley Joel Osmont as something of a serial killer, with Lady Gaga also joining the series for the next season. For season two, Wednesday has already confirmed that actors Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Heater Matarazzo, and Frances O’Conner will all be arriving as guest stars. Jenna Ortega will of course be returning as Wednesday with the original actors playing the Addams Family returning. You can check out the new trailer by hitting the top of the article.

Wednesday Returns

Netflix

While there are many questions still surrounding Wednesday Addams’ highly-anticipated second season, one thing is certain, the next season will be far darker than its predecessor. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Miles Millar teased the stronger horror approach for Wednesday’s future episodes, “There’s some moments which are definitely horror movie-worthy. We have that in Season 1, but I think this season there are moments that are very intense, I’ll say.”

One of the biggest changes that Wednesday will encounter in season two is the arrival of her brother Pugsley to the hallowed halls of her boarding school. In many iterations of the Addams family, Wednesday and Pugsley have been at one another’s throats, attempting to end one another using some very wild methods. It will be interesting to see if Wednesday’s younger brother will be friend or foe at Nevermore when the second season arrives on August 6th.

When it comes to the upcoming second season, here’s how Netflix describes Wednesday’s return, “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.”

Want to see what the future holds for one of Netflix’s biggest series? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Wednesday and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Wednesday Season 2 premieres with Part 1 on August 6th and Part 2 on September 3rd on Netflix.