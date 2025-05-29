Wednesday Showrunners Tease Big Season 2 Change (& Horror Fans Will Be Excited)

Though Wednesday Addams isn’t one for big displays of emotion, Wednesday‘s horror fans can rejoice! In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creators Al Gough and Miles Millar teased what’s to come in the new season of the hit Netflix show, which premieres this August. Their big promise? Wednesday will be going even darker and lean more into the horror aspect of the show’s horror-comedy tone. While Millar and Gough are well aware of Wednesday‘s broad, family audience appeal, the show’s second season will push the envelope with its fear factor. The upped horror element reflects the creator’s wish to up the stakes and sense of danger in the world of Wednesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s some moments which are definitely horror movie-worthy,” Millar teased. “We have that in Season 1, but I think this season there are moments that are very intense, I’ll say.” Wednesday Season 1 had its fair share of bite, Gough and Millar are doubling down to bring horror fans a more scream-worthy Season 2 as they evolve the show.

Gough and Millar Promise More Frights in Wednesday Season 2

In addition to more straight “horror” moments in Season 2, Gough and Millar teased more of everything that made Wednesday such a hit when it debuted in November 2022 on Netflix.

“We certainly set out to really stretch ourselves and stretch what the show could do and see where our characters could go,” Millar said. “The last thing you want is people to be disappointed having waited for so long. We really want to ensure that the show is loaded with surprises and comedy and action, and that they see the characters they love, but also introduce new ones.”

We’re not sure yet exactly how these new characters — played by Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Billie Piper, and star of the 1991 The Addams Family, Christopher Lloyd — will factor into Season 2’s heightened horror. However, they are all no strangers to the genre.

Jenna Ortega is set to return in her star-making role as Wednesday Addams, but this time, she won’t be the only Addams at Nevermore Academy. Her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) will enroll at the school. Wednesday’s parents, and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) also find themselves sticking around campus, yet we’re not sure why yet. Even Wednesday’s Grandmama (Joanna Lumley) will be making an appearance on the show’s second season.

Wednesday Not to Leave Its Beloved Horror-Comedy Tone Totally Behind

Credit: Netflix

Fans of horror may be chomping at the bit for Wednesday‘s darker tone, it won’t all be doom and gloom. The series’ juxtaposition between horror and levity, all set against a compelling mystery, is what made the show a smash for Netflix. Gough and Millar claim to have not lost sight of that.

“Season 2 definitely has some moments which are more straightforward horror, and we’re very aware that the show is watched by everybody in terms of the age groups,” Millar said. “So we want to make sure that it’s never torture porn, but that there’s enough bite to it that it feels that there are real stakes and that people die in this world, and it’s scary at moments. And I think that’s the great tonal shift that the show makes between comedy and horror.”

The bar is undoubtedly high among both horror fans and family viewers for Wednesday‘s second season. The series distinguished itself by leaning more toward horror and mystery rather than humor and camp from previous incarnations of The Addams Family. Even so, it seems no matter how scary Season 2 of Wednesday might get, Gough and Millar will be ready to counterbalance with levity at a moment’s notice to make for another hit season of television.

Wednesday Season 2 premieres with Part 1 on August 6th and Part 2 on September 3rd on Netflix.