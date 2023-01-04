Why Wednesday Season 2 Won't Leave Netflix For Another Streaming Service

Wednesday has cemented itself as one of the most-popular Netflix originals of all time, delivering a macabre take on the lore of The Addams Family. Even amid impressive streaming numbers, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation about whether or not the series will get a second season — and it looks like one aspect of that possibility has been clarified. According to a recent report from IndieWire, a second season of Wednesday would not move from Netflix to Prime Video, despite rumors earlier in the week suggesting. as much following the landmark deal between Amazon and MGM.

The report states that Netflix and MGM's deal surrounding Wednesday was set in stone long before that purchase took place.

Will there be a Season 2 of Wednesday?

While Wednesday has not yet been renewed for a sophomore season, its impressive metrics have definitely led some to see it as an inevitability. And as it turns out, Netflix executives are also excited about the possibility.

"I wish I could tell you more, I'm optimistic but have nothing to say right now," Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix Peter Friedlander said in an interview earlier this year.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jenna Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Do you hope there's a second season of Wednesday? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.