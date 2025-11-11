Wednesday Star Reveals Dream Cousin Itt Casting (& It Could Actually Happen)

Netflix’s Wednesday surprised a lot of fans in Season 2 when it expanded the scope of the Addams Family’s presence and involvement in Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) continuing story. Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Pugsley Adams (Isaac Ordonez), and even Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) are now staple characters in Wednesday – and even Thing got the development of a heartfelt and tragic backstory. But the Addams Family world is much bigger than just the titular family, and fans are ready to see one iconic Addams make a debut in Wednesday‘s next season: Cousin Itt.

The long-haired squeaky freak seems like a no-brainer addition for Wednesday Season 3. In fact, one cast member is teasing their pick for the perfect Cousin Itt actor, and even indicated that it could actually happen!

Netflix held its “For Your Consideration” event this week, ahead of awards season voting from critics groups. During an interview with Variety, Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke up about casting Cousin Itt in Wednesday. There is one clear pick that Zeta-Jones has for the role: Danny DeVito.

“I don’t know how Danny DeVito hasn’t been cast already,” Zeta-Jones said. “I was with him for our birthday in September, and I was like, ‘Why isn’t Danny DeVito in “Wednesday?”’

For context: Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Ant-Man actor Michael Douglas, share the same birthday (September 25th); DeVito and Michael Douglas have been friends for years, so it makes sense that DeVito would be at a celebration for the couple. It also sounds like Catherine Zeta-Jones reached her own logical conclusion that Danny DeVito should be in the cast for Wednesday.

“Imagine Danny DeVito as Cousin It?” Zeta-Jones added. “That’d be so cool.”

Well, considering the connections between Catherine Zeta-Jones and Danny DeVito – not to mention DeVito’s own star power (which includes working with Tim Burton) – this is more than just fan casting: it’s a possibility.

Wednesday Season 3 Is On the Way

Netflix has already renewed Wednesday for Season 3, making the official announcement back in July. That was a relief for fans, because Season 2 ended with some big revelations about the Addams Family’s history, as well as a massive cliffhanger that literally spelled out doom for Wednesday Addams, as the girl herself embarked on a quest to save her school friend, Enid (Emma Myers). That would’ve been a lot of tease for no payoff if Wednesday had been canceled, and even with the criticisms of Season 2, the show is still one of the most popular that Netflix has on at the moment.

As we said before, including Cousin Itt in Wednesday Season 3 seems like a no-brainer. However, casting an actor and voice like Danny DeVito’s would be a very distinct choice, which arguably sits at odds with the impression of Itt most fans know. In Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1990s live-action films, Cousin Itt was a mass of hair that spoke in a squeaking language that only certain characters seemed to understand. It was a cutesy (if not weird) character; DeVito’s Itt would be on a very, very, different kind of vibe.

Tim Burton hasn’t been scared to make changes with his take on the Addams Family, and aside from Ortega’s spot-on casting as Wednesday, it’s taken a lot of fans of the old films a minute to adjust to, say, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, or Fred Armisen’s Fester. If they could take a musical number from Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt (in the Addams Family 2 animated movie), they can definitely take Danny DeVito doing a scene-stealing comedic performance as the hairy character. Considering his role as The Penguin in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, to his milestone run on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny DeVito has proven he’s a major scene-stealer, indeed.

Wednesday Season 3 is in development at Netflix. The other seasons are streaming.