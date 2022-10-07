Werewolf by Night Artist Unveils First Man-Thing Concept Art

Man-Thing is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been introduced to the franchise earlier this month in Werewolf by Night. With fans and creatives alike raving about the character's MCU debut, Marvel Studios concept artist Billy Christian has unveiled some of the earliest concept art of the Bog Beast.

In Christian's piece unveiled Tuesday, the Man-Thing lurks in full-color glory as he stalks unseen prey. The design is slightly altered from his comic-accurate look, making for a thinner character with an exposed ribcage instead of the hefty Hulk-like monster seen in the source material.

Where will Man-Thing appear next?

So far, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm any future plans involving the likes of Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), or Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly). Still, Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino recently told us he can't wait to see where they end up next.

"Well, I love these characters. I mean, the reason I did this was because I love them so much. I think Elsa Bloodstone is an incredible character and Jack Russell," Giacchino said. "These are people that I have such an affinity for. So would I want to do more with them? Absolutely, I'd want to do more with them. I have a lot of ideas of things I'd want to do. We're just in that weird phase right now where it's like, all right, well, let's see what the future holds. And I'm in a place too, for the first time in 20 some years that I don't have a thing to just jump onto next."

Was Man-Thing a practical puppet?

Both Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing were largely practical, with CGI only used to refine the makeup and the such. Giacchino told us that was one of his first requirements for taking the job.

"When it started out, I was like, 'Werewolf's gotta be practical, let's build a Man-Thing. Let's see how far we can get with that? The folks with K&B craft studio, they did the most incredible job," Giacchino added. "They built a life-size Man-Thing. It was completely animatronic and its eyes glowed red. It was crazy and the hands were all motorized. So, yeah it was great. Now, it was mostly on-set so there would be something for the actors to work with."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.