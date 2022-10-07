Werewolf by Night Getting Behind-the-Scenes Special

Now that Disney has its own streaming platform to fill, all projects from Marvel Studios since the service was first launched have also received a behind-the-scenes documentary talking about the development of the respective productions. While Werewolf by Night was a first for Marvel Studios in that is neither a feature film or television series, fans will still get a behind-the-scenes look at the Halloween special.

Tuesday, it was revealed Director by Night will be released on Disney+ November 4th. Interestingly enough, the special doesn't carry the same Marvel Studios' Assembled branding the shows and films have received. Whatever the case, the Gael Garcia Bernal-led series will still get a behind-the-scenes look to share with fans celebrating spooky season.

Marvel on Disney+ in November:



11/3 – Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law



11/4 – Director by Night – special focusing on Michael Giacchino directing Werewolf by Night



11/4 – Marvel Studios Legends: King T’challa, Princess Shuri, The Dora Milaje — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 18, 2022

What is Werewolf by Night rated?

Like nearly every other Marvel projects, Werewolf by Night was rated TV-14. Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino, however, once thought the special would get slapped with a TV-MA rating because of the bloody content contained within.

"We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," the filmmaker said in a recent interview with THR. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range."

Will there be a Werewolf by Night sequel?

Giacchino has revealed he purposefully crafted the special as a one-shot with zero connections to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, the filmmaker has also said he knows where the special sits on the MCU timeline should Marvel Studios executives want him to continue on with the franchise.

"I have a very specific idea of how this fits into everything, but those are all discussions yet to be have with everyone else at Marvel, Kevin and Stephen and Brian Gay and all, everybody else. These are the discussions that I do hope to have," the filmmaker told the website. "But in my mind, because you do have to have some sort of reference when you're making something like this, and whether it's just for yourself or to explain to somebody else a motivation or a character. But as I said, it's my idea of how this fits in. It's my version of where this all goes because I did need that in order to of push this through. But it wasn't something that we or I felt needed to be a part of this. It was just more for me as I was making it."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.