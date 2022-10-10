Westworld Producer Addresses Spinoff Plans (Exclusive)

Westworld producer Lisa Joy has previously confirmed that a potential Season 5 would be the series' sendoff, though has recently confirmed that there have been no talks of developing a spinoff from the franchise in the vein of how HBO has developed extensions of its popular Game of Thrones franchise. This isn't to say that there are no ideas of ways to develop a new narrative set within the sci-fi world, but with Joy currently being invested in the world of Prime Video's The Peripheral, then potentially developing a Season 5 of Westworld, it sounds as though spinoff talks are a long ways away. The Peripheral debuts on Prime Video on October 21st.

When asked about possible spinoff discussions with ComicBook.com, Joy revealed, "I haven't talked spinoffs. Gosh, I can't even ... That just blew my mind, what you just said there. I'm here thinking I'm on Peripheral right now. I'm already dealing with that timeline, trying to wrap my head around all that. But no, I'm so excited by all the projects that we have in the works right now, and I'm excited to be here with [The Peripheral director] Vincenzo [Natali]."

The first season of Westworld debuted at a time when Game of Thrones was reaching its peak cultural influence, with the sci-fi Western setting itself up to be the next major franchise at the network. However, with each passing year, Westworld has been less of a cultural touchstone, to the point that even its fifth and seemingly final season has yet to be confirmed. While Game of Thrones spinoffs started to take shape before its conclusion, by the time fans say goodbye to Westworld, there might not be enough excitement around the concept to warrant a spinoff.

In the meantime, audiences can look forward to the Joy-produced The Peripheral.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Westworld franchise. The Peripheral debuts on Prime Video on October 21st.

Would you like to see a Westworld spinoff? Let us know in the comments!