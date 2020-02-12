Westworld Season 3 Key Art Released

The first teaser for the upcoming third season of Westworld teased a drastically different experience from what fans were expecting, with the series’ new poster once again offering a surprising look at the tone of the narrative. The new season will be leaving the Western game world behind and takes the exploration of robots into the real world, as the new poster delivers an ominous look at seemingly sentient creations being forced to fulfill the will of their human creators. Check out the new poster below and tune in to the season premiere of Westworld on HBO on March 15th.

What made the initial teaser for the new season so jarring was that it felt like a promo for an entirely new series, only for the emergence of Evan Rachel Wood‘s Dolores to confirm that this wasn’t a new series at all, just a new approach to the narrative.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood shared with ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

She added, “I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently. And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

Fans might have said goodbye to a number of beloved characters, but the new season will see the introduction of new figures, including Aaron Paul‘s Caleb.

“Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan previously teased in an interview. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

Co-creator Lisa Joy added, “We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park. After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

Season Three of Westworld premieres on HBO on March 15th.

