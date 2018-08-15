‘Westworld’ Season 3 To Be a Radical Shift

Westworld is certainly no stranger to plot twists and shifting the status quo, but it sounds like the series’ next installment will do so in spades.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Westworld showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teased what fans can expect in the upcoming third season. According to Nolan, the new batch of episodes will shift the show in a new and interesting way.

“I think it’s a radical shift.” Nolan explained. “What’s compelling and appealing about these characters is that they’re not human. As we said in the show, humans are bound by the same loops the hosts are, in some ways even smaller. You couldn’t expect human characters to withstand and survive the kind of story that we’re telling. The hosts have a different version of mortality, a different outlook. I think clearly with Dolores, as she’s laid out, there is a longer view here, a larger set of goals. They’re existential. They span eons. And that’s a fascinating level of story to engage in.

“It really is like repiloting,” Joy added.

“Yeah.” Nolan echoed. “And that’s terrifying and exciting in equal measure. I’m just thrilled that we have this incredible group that we’re working with to build it.”

Considering where things left off with Westworld‘s season two finale, it’s pretty easy to see why a status quo change is in the cards. Several characters were essentially uploaded into “The Valley Beyond”, others stayed in the park, and Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), and some sort of host incarnation of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) have made their way to the outside world.

“Tessa is such a fun, amazing and versatile actress.” Joy explained. “When you have someone like her, it just opens up limitless possibilities. So we always knew that we were going to do this reveal and let her expand into this new role. We have a very diabolical arc for her planned out. Part of the fun for the character will be self-realization. She will be realizing the things we know about who she is.”

Sure, Westworld certainly has eons of unanswered questions going into Season 3, but it sounds like that will all continue to be part of the fun.

“It’s funny because the project really originated with Lisa and me sitting alone in a room thinking about what Michael Crichton was thinking about 40 years ago and then trying to build on it.” Nolan revealed. “These things always start as a private enterprise; at a certain point, you have to show it to an audience. The reception was obviously incredibly exciting, and the level of engagement from people. And we know that our show requires people to lean forward a little bit and pay attention and maybe hold off on going to make that sandwich for another five minutes.”

