Westworld Star Says Creative Team Is Still “Plotting” to Finish Story (But How?)

The creators of Westworld had previously expressed that they had a plan in mind for five seasons, only for HBO to cancel the sci-fi series after Season 4, but star Aaron Paul thinks fans could eventually see the resolution of the story. With more than two years having passed since the cancellation was officially announced and with HBO even pulling the series from its Max platform entirely, Paul made sure to clarify that he didn’t want to give fans false hope, but knowing that any talks are happening will still ignite some optimism in audiences. As fans wait for any updates on Westworld, they can see Paul in the sci-fi film Ash, which hits theaters on March 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked by ComicBook if he was told how Season 5 was set to pan out, Paul confirmed, “I’m still holding out [hope] … I have the very, very broad strokes. [Co-creator Jonathan Nolan] filled me in a little bit. We’re still plotting to maybe do something, I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up, but we really do want to have a full circle moment with that. So we’ll see.”

Paul’s costar in Ash, Eiza González, went on to recall how she had auditioned for the series years ago, detailing, “Westworld was one of the first shows I auditioned for. I think it was the first, or second, show, because I was doing From Dusk till Dawn at the time, and I remember vividly — I think it was for [Tessa Thompson’s] role. I was like, ‘I could never do that.’ It’s cool to hear because, a lot of these things, when we talk about other projects, on the other side, people don’t know, a lot of these things we audition for, and it’s cool to hear, while we’re sitting here and him talking about that, it throws me back to those days and I was like, ‘I will never make it in this industry.’ I was reading those sides and being, truly, I’m not even joking, I think it was the second audition I ever did, and I was like, ‘I could never do this.’ And here we are now, promoting the movie, and I remember being like, ‘I want to work with Aaron,’ and here we are.”

The first season of Westworld premiered in 2016 and earned 87% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, while also sparking curiosity and excitement in audiences. Given that HBO’s Game of Thrones was confirmed to be concluding in the near future, many fans were expecting Westworld to take over as the network’s flagship series. Unfortunately, both critical ratings and viewership dwindled by Season 4, yet the nature of the sci-fi series kept its production costs high.

Both Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy developed the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral after Westworld Season 4, and while that show was renewed for a Season 2, the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes resulted in Prime Video pulling the plug on that series. In this sense, it’s possible that Nolan and Joy can invest more time in wrapping up Westworld in some capacity, even if that’s not in the form of a TV show.

Fans can still see Paul venture into the world of sci-fi with Ash, which is described, “On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.”

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of Westworld. Ash lands in theaters on March 21st.

Would you like to see Westworld concluded? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!