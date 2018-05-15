‘Westworld’ Reveals the Man in Black’s SPOILER

The latest episode in Westworld answered a lot of questions about the mysterious Delos Corporation, but they were not the biggest bombshells in HBO’s hit series.

That came courtesy of the revelation of a new character’s connection to William, AKA The Man in Black.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoiler for Westworld Season 2 episode “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

Fans were introduced to Grace in the previous episode, when she was shown as a guest of Park 6 AKA the Raj. The jungle-themed park also fell victim to Ford’s modifications to the hosts, who quickly went renegade and started shooting the guests.

Grace showed some fortitude in her survival efforts, demonstrating some knowledge of the park and even showing some disregard for the more restrictive features before the hosts started rebelling.

These are qualities she shares with her father, revealed at the end of the episode to be the Man in Black.

This revelation was also set up in the flashback timeline, first showing William’s daughter as a child when he’s having a party that’s also attended by Dolores. In the latest episode, when William meets with his father-in-law James Delos, he describes his daughter much like the character we know Grace to be.

Grace is shown to have survived the tiger attack from the previous episode’s beginning, and now in Westworld, she becomes captured by hosts alongside Ashley Stubbs. She eventually escapes, and runs into her father — who is riding toward “The Door” alongside Lawrence and a crew of expendable bodies to help him cross dangerous terrain.

William his intimated that he’s driven his family away, and that he lost his wife to suicide in years past. It’s probably safe to assume that his relationship with Grace has since been strained, and that this is far from a happy reunion. However, given the circumstances, two deadly and cunning park-goers are better than one.

The episode directed by series co-creator Lisa Joy added tons of new revelations for the hit HBO show, and with Grace set to play a major role moving forward, fans are likely to learn much more about Westworld and the other parks in the back half of Season 2.

Westworld airs Sundays on HBO.