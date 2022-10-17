What's Next For Titania After She-Hulk's Season 1 Finale?

The nine-episode first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to an end, leaving the fate of numerous characters up in the air. She-Hulk featured Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, learning to cope with her Hulk powers while also continuing her legal career. Jen's identity as She-Hulk was revealed when Titania, played by Good Place star Jameela Jamil, stormed into a courtroom, forcing Jen to transform in front of the world. Titania was a thorn in She-Hulk's side throughout the Disney+ season, but where did the finale leave Titania? And can we expect to see more of her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Titania appeared in the big fight scene right before She-Hulk broke the fourth wall to demand her finale be changed. Smart Hulk, Abomination, Titania, and Todd Phelps, Intelligencia's leader, almost threw down in one of Marvel's classic superhero showdowns. Once She-Hulk convinced K.E.V.I.N., an A.I. brain that crafts each MCU project, to change her story, Titania wandered off to the background after Todd was arrested. Titania's other big moment included flirting with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Fans don't see Titania again, leaving her fate up in the air. But there are a couple of options available for Titania if Marvel Studios wants to get creative.

Is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Renewed for Season 2?

The She-Hulk finale alludes to a possible second season for the hero, but as of now, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed its status. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties. The only live-action Marvel Disney+ show to immediately be confirmed for a second season was Loki, which broke the news during the post-credits scene of its Season 1 finale. So while She-Hulk didn't do that outright, these lines of dialogue certainly don't seem to discount that a Season 2 could be on the horizon — even if Season 1 was not written that way.

"Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you're going to get another season with a first season show," Gao told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast back in August. "So it's kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you'd be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done. Just because there's never a guarantee, you just never know if you're going to get another season, so you can't really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it."

Will Titania Return in the Second Season of She-Hulk?

Jameela Jamil has been enjoying her time as Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Titania actress has responded to hostile haters slamming the series, and also shared behind-the-scene photos and videos of Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk). It would only make sense for She-Hulk and Titania to cross paths once again, whether it's in the second season of She-Hulk or in a big-screen feature film.

There are rumors that She-Hulk could make an appearance in Captain America: New World Order. The film features the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and its plot reportedly involves the villain creating more Hulks. Of course, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Todd Phelps steal Jennifer Walters' blood, turning himself into a Hulk as well. While the fourth wall breaking changed that part of the She-Hulk story, it only makes sense for that plothole to come back around. If Sam Wilson's Captain America is going to fight gamma-powered villains, having She-Hulk by his side as backup is smart. And where She-Hulk goes, Titania isn't far behind.

Make sure to let us know where you would like to see Titania next in the comments. All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on streaming now on Disney+.