What Does She-Hulk's Season Finale Mean for Captain America: New World Order?





She-Hulk's finale has fans wondering how this all fits together with Captain America: New World Order. The last episode of the Disney+ series got super meta as Jennifer Walters encountered the people pulling the strings in the MCU. No, it's not The Intelligencia, but rather an AI named K.E.V.I.N. calling the shots for all of these heroes. A lot of fans suspected that the blood theft plot would eventually lead to The Leader being the one behind the curtain. (It would make sense as Tim Blake Nelson was last seen in the MCU during The Incredible Hulk. But, sadly it isn't so!) Now, without that bridge to Captain America: New World Order, fans are left to wonder what actually happened during that finale. It seems like the machine is still behind these plot points, so don't expect that blood to have just magically disappeared.

So, while there was no sign of The Leader, there is a ton to unpack as we head toward the next Captain America sequel. The question of if these evildoers actually ended up getting some of Jen's blood. If so, there's the match that will start a wildfire in both New World Order and Thunderbolts. But, if her dance with K.E.V.I.N. deleted all of that, it would seem as though there will have to be another inciting incident that leads the MCU toward Sam Wilson's big movie. THere's always a way in these Marvel movies and the fans will be waiting to see what happens in 2024.

How Will Sam Wilson Adjust in Captain America: New World Order?

Comicbook.com caught up with New World Order director Julius Onah at Disney's D23 Expo. The filmmaker talked about how Sam Wilson is doing heading into his first solo adventure as Captain America.

"He's the leader. He's the one responsible for peoples' lives. The decisions he makes have massive fallout and huge implications for the MCU as well," Onah explained. "Now that he's in this position, he has to sort of, ask himself a new set of questions that he hasn't asked before. He's always been in a position of being part of a team, not the head of the team. This film really forces him in I think beautiful ways and emotional ways to confront that."

