She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Responds to Hostile Haters Slamming the Show

Jameela Jamil has some comments for hostile fans who have been slamming the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The actress plays Titania, the antagonist to Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. While many fans have enjoyed She-Hulk for its comedy and storylines, there is also a segment of fandom that criticize She-Hulk for having women headline in front and behind the camera. Not one to take the critiques quietly, Jameela Jamil has responded to some of the harsher comments levied at her and her co-stars.

It all began on Saturday when Jamil shared a video of herself eating McDonald's french fries in full Titania mode while standing in New York City's Times Square. She captioned the video, "WAITING FOR THE FINAL EPISODE OF SHE HULK LIKE..." After some male commenters responded how they weren't going to stay tuned to She-Hulk long enough for the finale, Jamil replied, "lol... why are so many men so upset? Are you all ok?"

On Sunday, the Titania actress continued to support She-Hulk by saying how the show doesn't "stick to any old formula, and we still made it to number 1 in the ratings and we had a BLAST making it." Monday brought an even firmer response, stating how it's okay if fans don't like She-Hulk, but some of the nasty, snide comments directed at her aren't necessary.

"TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don't like She Hulk. I know it doesn't appeal to everyone. Some people FUCKING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don't need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We're all fans, let's talk nicely," Jamil tweeted.

Of course, some Twitter users just had to press forward by asking what Jamil meant by "hostile" comments. She replied, "I was told I'm a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being shit. You tell me what is hostile?

Jameela Jamil has appeared to have fun with her Titania role, even providing bonus content on the official Titania Twitter account.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stream every Thursday on Disney+.