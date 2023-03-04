David Castaneda Explains Why Working on Poker Face Was "A Lot Scarier" Than Making The Umbrella Academy

Each week, Rian Johnson and Peacock's Poker Face sees Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale meeting an exciting line-up of characters. The newest episode, "Escape From Shit Mountain," featured frequent Johnson collaborator Joseph Gordon-Levitt as well as Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, and The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda. Castañeda plays Diego Hargreeves on the superhero series and recently explained to TV Insider why joining Poker Face was scarier than starring in one of Netflix's most popular shows.

"It is very [different]," Castañeda explained when asked how working on Poker Face differed from The Umbrella Academy. "It can feel a lot scarier when you're coming in and doing three weeks in a show with a character that you're trying to fully flesh out with people that you highly respect. When I first started doing The Umbrella Academy, I had the same anxiety the entire first season when we were shooting. And then, if I compare that to right now, which I just [filmed another day on the] fourth season, it feels very safe in a good way. But that's not to say that I prefer Diego or Jimmy, I really enjoy both. The dynamic between both processes is what I really look for in general.

Is Poker Face Getting a Season 2?

Poker Face has the biggest streaming ratings in Peacock's history, so it's no surprise the streaming site has already renewed the series.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Is The Umbrella Academy Getting a Season 4?

Last year, Netflix announced The Umbrella Academy would be returning for its fourth and final season, and showrunner Steve Blackman recently revealed the upcoming season will be shorter with only six episodes. The new season will feature the return of Castañeda in addition to Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Series newcomers include real-life couple Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), who will be playing "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors." David Cross, who is best known for Arrested Development and Mr. Show with Bob and David, has also joined the cast as Sy Grossman, "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."

The season finale of Poker Face drops on Peacock on March 9th. The Umbrella Academy's fourth season does not yet have a premiere date.