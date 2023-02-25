The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Adds David Cross

Last year, Netflix announced The Umbrella Academy would be returning for its fourth and final season, and showrunner Steve Blackman recently revealed the upcoming season will be shorter with only six episodes. However, it sounds like there's still a lot of fun planned for the show's final outing. Today, it was announced that beloved real-life couple Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) will be playing "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors." Of course, the duo also played exes, Ron and Tammy Swanson, on Parks and Rec. Turns out, they're not the only big names in comedy who will be guest-starring in the series. David Cross, who is best known for Arrested Development and Mr. Show with Bob and David, has also joined the cast.

According to the press release, Cross will play Sy Grossman, "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."

In addition to the exciting newcomers, The Umbrella Academy will also see the return of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," Blackman previously explained. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Before the show was renewed Blackman teased the show's endgame.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman said. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Umbrella Academy.