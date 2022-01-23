Will Forte Teases MacGruber Fans With Fake Season 2 Announcement on SNL

While hosting Saturday’s episode of , Will Forte had some fun teasing MacGruber fans about a potential second season on Peacock. The former SNL star began his monologue by pointing out that it took 12 years for the show to invite him to return to host. Meanwhile, several of his former castmates hosted, some multiple times, including Kristen Wiig, who appeared in this episode in a cameo. Toward the end, Forte admitted noted that it might be best that his return is timed to the . He added, “I would like to officially announce that MacGruber has been picked up for a Season 2,” but then paused and added, “I would like to announce that. But it hasn’t been picked up yet so I can’t. We’re waiting to hear.”

Forte birthed the MacGruber parody on Saturday Night Live as a parody of the 1980s adventure series MacGyver. Forte brought the character back for his SNL episode, with help from Wiig and Ryan Philippe, for a series of short sketches depicting MacGruber’s fall down an alt-right internet rabbit hole.

Forte starred in the MacGruber movie in 2010. Following rumors of a possible sequel, Forte took more than a decade to return as the character in the new MacGruber show. Forte painted an optimistic picture of MacGruber’s future while talking to ComicBook.com ahead of the show’s Peacock premiere.

“As we say in the movie and in the series, ‘Never ever say never ever.’ Who knows when the end will be for this,” Forte said. “If this is it, it feels … It’s awesome to have gotten … Unfair, yeah. It was very special making this thing, because it was, I don’t want to say validation. It’s tough to go through what we went through with the movie, where you’re so proud of this thing, and then it just absolutely sh-ts the bed.”

Forte is an executive producer on the series. Jorma Taccone, director/co-writer of the film, directs, writes, and executive produces the show. Other executive producers include Lorne Michaels, John Solomon, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Other cast members include Billy Zane, Ryan Phillippe, Kristen Wiig, and Laurence Fishburne.

In MacGruber on Peacock, “After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past – Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

