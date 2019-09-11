Original Gargoyles Series Apparently Heading to Disney+

Disney+ finally rolls out this November and with it will come millions of dollars of original content. On launch day alone, the platform will feature the first episode of the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, plus a live-action reimagining of Lady and the Tramp. That’s not including the vast library of already existing Disney content that will hit the service.

Thanks to an Instagram post Tuesday night, it would appear that content includes the fan-favorite Gargoyles show of the mid-1990s. Featuring voice actors like Keith David, Jonathan Frakes, and Sally Richardson, Gargoyles is one of many shows from Disney’s old school afternoon block that will be available on Disney+. Other shows included in this particular slideshow of upcoming Disney+ content include DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, GoofTroop, and Adventures of the Gummi Bears.

Coincidentally enough, a few weeks before Disney+ officially launches marks the 25th anniversary of the series premiere of the Greg Weisman-created show. In preparation for the occasion, we recently spoke to David, who was quick to jump on the idea of a potential Gargoyles reboot if the chance ever came to fruition.

“You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David tells us of the show’s initial cancellation after three short seasons. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

As of now, it’s unclear just how much of the series will be available on the platform. With a small first season of just 13 episodes, one would think at the first and second seasons (65 total episodes) would be available at launch. A brief spinoff — Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles — lasted for 13 episodes and has since essentially be retconned as the third season of the show by most fans.

Disney+ launches November 12th.

