Willow Showrunner Explains the Process of Expanding Lucasfilm Lore

The final episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ this week, and fans of the Lucasfilm series are hoping the show will be renewed soon. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, who also wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story, recently had a chat with The AV Club about Star Wars, Willow, and working with Lucasfilm. During the interview, Kasdan explained the role of Pablo Hidalgo who keeps track of the lore within both Star Wars and Willow, and what the process is like expanding on that lore.

"It's Pablo Hidalgo, who's really been a close ally of mine from day one working on Solo, but has written, and I'm hoping will eventually release an encyclopedia of the Willow-verse. And that has much more information than I've been able to contain in at least the first season of the show," Kasdan explained. "Well, we try to do both," he added when asked if he was free to add lore or confined to what already existed within the universe. "The thing that makes Pablo so wonderful and such a great keeper of these things and such a rare asset is that he's someone who's really collaborative. So you tell him about the kind of story you're interested in telling and where he's helpful is he can tell you how it syncs up with what exists and allow you the space to tell the story. You want to keep it consistent with what has come before. And we've tried to do that in a lot of ways."

Did the Willow Finale Set Up a Second Season?

There were some major cliffhangers in the Willow finale including Willow (Warwick Davis) and the rest of the party having to journey out of the Immemorial City as well as Graydon (Tony Revolori) waking up in what appeared to be a different, darker dimension. Most importantly, after the finale's credits, a "Volume I" book is put on a shelf next to two more volumes, hinting that the series has a three-season plan. Recently, Kasdan spoke with ComicbookMovie.com and addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I hope so," Kasdan shared. "We're certainly working at it and I'm begging Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit."

The first season of Willow is now streaming on Disney+.