Wings of Fire Animated Series Coming to Netflix From Ava DuVernay

The world of Wings of Fire is coming to Netflix! Author Tui T. Sutherland's book series about a generational war between dragons has been a massive hit for Scholastic, selling 14 million copies around the world. Now, the story is making its way to television thanks to visionary creator Ava DuVernay. The award-winning filmmaker behind Selma and When They See Us is making her first foray into animation with a 10-episode event series, adapting Wings of Fire for the screen.

DuVernay will executive produce Wings of Fire for Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation, alongside Dan Milano, Christa Starr, Justin Ridge, Tui T. Sutherland, Sam Register, and Sarah Bremner for ARRAY Filmworks. Milano, Starr, and Ridge will also be serving as showrunners for the new series.

“Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community,” said DuVernay. “On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own.”

You can take a look at the official synopsis for Wings of Fire below.

"Wings of Fire is an animated event series adaptation of the #1 New York Times and USA Today best-selling book series from author Tui T. Sutherland. A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny - embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end."

“We couldn’t be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series," said Melissa Cobb, Netflix VP, Original Animation. "An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family.”

“The Wings of Fire books have captured the imagination of millions," added Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "In Ava, Justin, Christa and Dan we have a visionary creative team that will bring that same sense of wonder and adventure from the books to life with animation and create the next great animated family series at Netflix.”

