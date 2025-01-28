WWE 2K25 Cover Star Revealed on Raw

Play video

The Royal Rumble is right around he corner, and fans are anticipating some big reveals for the anticipated WWE 2K25. As is tradition, one of the biggest moments for every WWE 2K game is when the cover star is revealed, with superstars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and more all taking the cover in past versions. On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, 2K25 revealed who the cover star will be for this year’s big entry, and it will be none other than the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

As you can see in the cover below, the OTC will be gracing this year’s cover, and frankly, it is pretty obvious as to why. These past few years have been a massive spotlight on Reigns, as he was at the heart of WWE’s biggest story and arguably wrestling’s biggest match of the year in 2024.

That match was against Cody Rhodes, which was the culmination of a huge story arc or both Reigns and Rhodes, but somehow Reigns only got bigger when he came back to the ring, this time as a babyface. Reigns was getting cheered from the moment he returned, and has only become a bigger babyface since then, ultimately defeating Solo Sikoa during the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix at the beginning of this year.

Reigns was also a cover star for WWE 2K20 alongside Becky Lynch, but quite a bit has changed since then, both in terms of the WWE 2K franchise and in Reigns’ WWE career, so while Rhodes got the nod last year, Reigns will reign supreme this time around. No pun intended on that, but since it happened, it kind of ruled.

As for WWE 2K25, the roster was already stacked in 2K24, and even more superstars have made a name for themselves in NXT in the year since. Some Superstars that fans would love to see make their WWE 2K debuts are NXT favorites like Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Lexis King, Zaria, Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice, just to name a few. There is also the brand new WWE Raw superstar Penta to consider, and the Motor City Machine Guns made their SmackDown debut late last year too, so hopefully we’ll get some big new additions to the roster before all is said and done.

