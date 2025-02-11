WWE Superstar Addresses Surprising Release

Play video

WWE unexpectedly released 10 Superstars over the course of a few days, and then the company would cut one additional Superstar in Elektra Lopez. Lopez was the last talent cut from the roster (at least as of now), and it was pretty surprising, as she’s currently part of Legado Del Fantasma, which is regularly featured on TV. Lopez has now addressed the release on social media, announcing the beginning of her 90-day non-compete period.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On X Lopez posed some new photos and then addressed what she will be doing over the next 90 days. Lopez wrote, “Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳”. You can find her post right here.

Current reports indicate that these releases were made to make room for a host of call-ups from NXT over the next few months. That typically happens after WrestleMania around the WWE Draft, but we could see the timetable for call-ups moved up this year.

We’ve already seen one call-up confirmed in Roxanne Perez, who will be part of the Monday Night Raw roster full-time after NXT Vengeance Day, where she will be featured in an NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat match that also involves NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and Bayley.

More of those call-ups could follow during WrestleMania season, which would be a prime time to get those Superstars some reps and on location experience. Superstars that seem primed for call-ups sooner than later include Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Oba Femi, and Wes Lee, to name but a few.

This could also be due to potential free agent signings, and it turns out a number of AEW stars are now going to be available. That reportedly includes names like Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. It remains to be seen if that’s actually happening, but all three have been rumored for exits for a while, and now they could be close to a WWE return or debut (in Starks case).

Lopez has been featured on TV pretty regularly since rejoining the group on SmackDown, but she wasn’t ever given enough to do or allowed to showcase her skills in the ring all that often. That was similar to B-Fab, but recently B-Fab has been actually having matches and even appeared in the Royal Rumble. Now Lopez is focused on the future, and we’ll find out what she has planned after the 90 days runs out.

Where would you like to see Lopez go next? Let us know in the comments, and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!