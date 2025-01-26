WWE’s Rhea Ripley Enters Royal Rumble as Champion with Saturday Night’s Main Event Win

Play video

Saturday Night’s Main Event held three opportunities for Championship gold, and WWE got things started with the sure to be physical battle for the WWE Women’s World Championship between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. Jax was aggressive right from the start, but Ripley met that aggression head on. It was also a battle of who could actually connect with their finishing move, and while Jax attempted to make the Annihilator happen three different ties, it was Ripley would connect with the Riptide and seal the win. Now Ripley enters the Royal Rumble as one of the two Champions that can be challenged by the Rumble winner, charting a direct course to WrestleMania 41.

Jax didn’t wait for the bell to strike Ripley, but Ripley bounced right back with a huge DDT and a cannonball off the ring apron, knocking Jax to the floor. Jax came back with a brutal headbutt that left Ripley stunned, and Jax then went up top and managed to hit the Samoan Drop into a cover, but Ripley was able to kick out of the pin attempt.

During the break Ripley was able to continue her momentum, though despite big chops and strikes she wasn’t able to get Jax down. Then Ripley hit a huge reversal into a Code Red, and Jax just barely kicked out of the cover.

Jax countered Ripley’s Riptide attempt with a Samoan Drop and then hit a Leg Drop, but Ripley kicked out. Jax went for the Annihilator but Ripley caught her and then hit a massive power bomb, but she didn’t pin her. Instead Ripely went for the submission, but Jax kicked her away before she could lock it in. Jax then hit an impressive Uranage, bouncing Ripley off the ring.

Jax went for the Annihilator gain, but once more Ripley cut her off, and Jax ended up getting knocked to the floor. Ripley went up top and hit the crossbody, connecting and squashing Jax to the floor. Unfortunately Jax would hit a huge move n the ring and regain the momentum, and that led to her once more going for the Annihilator. Somehow Ripley was able to get to her feet and find the power to bring Jax down to the mat, and that set up for Ripley to hit the Riptide and take down Jax once and for all.

Now Ripley enters the Rumble as the World Women’s Champion, meaning whoever wins the Women’s Rumble can call their shot on Ripley and her Championship if they so choose. They could also choose Tiffany Stratton to face, so we’ll just have to wait and see not only who wins but also who the winner decides to face at WrestleMania 41.

What did you think of the match, and who do you want to see win the Rumble and face Ripley at WrestleMania? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!