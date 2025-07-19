WWE’s CM Punk Addresses Paul Heyman’s Betrayal (And the 3 Stars He Still Hopes To Work With)

CM Punk has had quite the year in WWE, and one of the most unforgettable moments occurred at WrestleMania 41, which featured a double turn from Paul Heyman and the revelation of his new alliance with Seth Rollins. Thanks to the winding road that is WWE, Punk has battled Rollins and encountered Reigns on his way to earning a Heavyweight Championship opportunity against the Ring General Gunther at SummerSlam. ComicBook had the chance to speak to CM Punk all about his current run in WWE and his role in SYFY’s Revival, and during that conversation he not only addressed Heyman’s betrayal and Gunther, but he also revealed three other WWE superstars he still hopes to work with before this run is done, and fans will want to see all three become a reality.

When asked how he feels about Heyman’s betrayal looking back on what happened at WrestleMania, Punk said, “Well, it’s not the first time Paul’s double-crossed me. So you figure I would learn my lesson by now, but I am one of those, those good guys who has a short-term memory apparently, but you know, listen, everything I’m doing on screen, on television, wrestling-wise now is, it’s like extra credit.”

“It’s a dream come true. I feel like I don’t know when the roller coaster ride ends for me. I want to squeeze as much out of it as I can. Being able to work with the top, you know, talkers, wrestlers, minds in the industry has just rejuvenated me as a whole. So anytime I get to work with Paul, Roman, you know, even Seth, guys like that, they tend to bring the best out of me,” Punk said. “And in turn, I feel like I bring the best out of them, and it’s been a trip. I’m really enjoying everything I’ve done.”

Dream Matches Still on the List

Punk will face his next challenge at SummerSlam against one of the best in WWE’s Gunther, who just retired Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event and reclaimed the WWE Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso. To say he’s on a roll would be an understatement, and Punk couldn’t be more thrilled to step in the ring with him.

“Just getting able to lace up my boots and lock up with Gunther at this stage in my career is more important to me than anything. Winning, obviously, as the goal would be the cherry on top, but I’m surrounded every day by such talented people, and I don’t think I have the time to be able to work with all of them, especially at the extent that I want to,” Punk said. “So I’m not trying to do a speed run and just share a ring with everybody, but Gunther’s on the top of the list of people that I look at as, like they’re not only the present, they’re definitely the future of the business.”

“Bron Breakker, you know, Chad Gable, Damian Priest. There’s all these guys that I look at and I’m like, oh, man, I want to get in there with them, and I immediately start just cooking up ideas,” Punk said. “But It means a lot. You know, I know wrestling is very subjective. Everybody has their favorites. They have their people that they hate. I’m kind of high on the list of everybody for that, for either of those, but I just think, like, that means I’m good at my job, and to be 46 years old and still good at this job, I think is pretty commendable. So sometimes I like to give myself some flowers, so to speak.”

While we’ve seen Punk collide with Breakker as part of Rollins’ faction, we haven’t seen a one-on-one feud between the two yet, and the same goes for Damian Priest and Chad Gable. Breakker seems like the easiest feud to move to next, since he’s on Raw and already involved with the Punk vs Rollins storyline, but that all depends on whether Gunther ends up retaining at SummerSlam or if that’s where a new Title era for Punk begins.

SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time ever on August 2nd and August 3rd, and will be available to stream on Peacock. SYFY’s Revival is available to stream on Peacock as well.

