Injured Superstar Returns to WWE After Over a Year (But on a Different Brand)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown made a number of matches official for SummerSlam and included some unexpected sequences along the way, but one of the biggest surprises actually took place before the show even started. That’s because during the taping of Main Event ahead of SmackDown, a superstar who has been injured for over a year finally made their return to the ring, and then they would sneak in during a sequence on air during SmackDown as well, though that’s not the brand they were on before.

Before SmackDown got started, WWE filmed an episode of Main Event, and it featured former Monday Night Raw superstar Kiana James back in action for the first time in over a year. James was taking on Michin in her first match back, but that wasn’t the end of the story.

During SmackDown, there was a backstage segment featuring Alexa Bliss, and during that segment, you could see two figures in the background talking to each other and then walk by. That turned out to be James and Women’s United States Champion Giulia, and this could signal that James is going to be aligned with SmackDown’s newest force. We’ll have to wait and see how that develops, but given that Talla Tonga (Hikuleo) finally debuted in a dark match ahead of SmackDown and then debuted at the next premium live event soon after, we could see James make her big splash on SmackDown relatively soon.

James was originally drafted to Monday Night Raw during the 2024 WWE Draft, and would get the win in her debut there against Natalya. She would also take part in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega on a later episode, but she unfortunately suffered a knee injury that has sidelined her ever since. She posted an update on her recovery and rehab to get back earlier this year in April, and now she’s finally back and ready to make an impact on the Women’s Division once more, which is wonderful news.

James was coming off a successful run in NXT when she got drafted to Raw, and she had only been in NXT for two years before being moved to the main roster. She shined as a heel during her time in NXT, and it definitely seems that she will also be a heel upon her return to TV. While Giulia isn’t an outright heel at the moment, she’s definitely more heel than babyface with recent actions, so this could work out well for both superstars if this is indeed the beginning of a partnership.

Hopefully, we’ll see Kiana make her big return soon, and she immediately creates some compelling match-ups on SmackDown. If they are going to be an alliance, you not only have Giulia as a singles star, but you can also have them compete in the Tag Team division, especially if you are going to have the new fan favorites of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in the mix for a while. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.

Are you excited to see James back in WWE and aligned with Giulia? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!