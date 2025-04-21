WWE’s Iyo Sky Retains Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41, but What’s Next for Ripley and Belair?

Play video

WWE kicked off night 2 of WrestleMania 41 with one of the most exciting matches on the card, and it couldn’t have ended in a more thrilling way. Iyo Sky had a tall task in front of her, having to defend her WWE World Women’s Championship against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, and there were plenty of close calls throughout the match that put Sky’s Championship reign in jeopardy. That was especially true of the ending sequence, which had Belair hitting Ripley with her braid and almost getting the win, but Sky would soar in and take out Belair long enough to get the pin and the win. Iyo Sky is still your WWE World Women’s Champion, and now you have to wonder what the future holds for Ripley and Belair.

Sky wasn’t taking any disrespect from Belair or Ripley, and Sky sent Ripley tumbling to the mat and then knocked Belair back with a dropkick, but then it was Ripley and Belair one-on-one in the ring. Belair threw Ripley into the corner and then got Sky there too before unleashing a host of strikes, but Sky then pulled Belair down by her braid.

Belair clocked Ripley with a boot and then Sky hit a blockbuster on both and then followed with a dropkick to both right after. Ripley hit a cannonball on Belair, and Sky then too out Ripley with a moonsault. Belair then took control and had Sky down but Ripley pulled her out of the ring, only for Belair to catch Sky. Ripley and Belair took out Sky against the barricade but then it was Ripley vs Belair again in the ring.

Ripley had Sky locked in a submission, but then Ripley picked up Ripley and broke it up. Ripley and Belair took each other out, and then Sky capitalized. Ripley and Belair met Sky up top and then all three were slammed to the mat. Soon after Sky took out Ripley, but then Belair flew in out of nowhere and knocked down Sky. Belair went up top and hit the 450, but Ripley broke up any pin attempt. Ripley hit the Riptide on Belair and tried to pin her, but Belair wouldn’t go down.

Ripley went for another Riptide, this time on Sky, but Sky reversed it and slammed Ripley down. Ripley responded with a huge kick to the face of the Champ and then got her on the top rope for a Riptide, but it was countered by Sky, who went right back up top. Sky hit the moonsault, but Ripley got her knees up, and Belair caught Sky for a KOD, only for Ripley to break it up at the last minute.

Belair then started taking out some frustration on Ripley, but Ripley came right back. They exchanged strikes and then ended up on the second rope, with Sky setting up Ripley, only to find herself slammed into the ring post. Belair then picked up Ripley and tried the KOD, but Ripley landed on her feet. Ripley went for a Riptide, but Belair countered and hit the whiplash with the braid. Belair hit the KOD but Sky broke up the pin with a moonsualt and got the pin and the win, retaining her Championship.

Now the question is, what’s next for Ripley and Belair? Belair seems primed for a full feud with Jade Cargill after they crossed paths again on SmackDown, and Naomi has to be a part of that mix as well. Ripley’s immediate future is more uncertain, as you could easily move her to SmackDown for a change of pace or have her feud against another returning star like Becky Lynch or the recently returned Alexa Bliss, but it also depends on what brand she ends up being on after WrestleMania. You can check out the full card and updated result below.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. War Raiders

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Mystery Partner

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

