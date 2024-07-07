Seth Rollins Comments on Becky Lynch’s Future in WWE

At the beginning of June, Becky Lynch officially entered free agency after reports that her WWE contract was coming to an end had surfaced. It remained unclear whether or not she had re-signed with the company or not, but regardless it appears she’s taking time away from the ring for the time being. Following WrestleMania, she picked up the pieces with news of Rhea Ripley’s injury, and helped usher in a new Women’s World Champion shortly after. She had a rematch on WWE Raw after her title loss, but hasn’t appeared on television since.

Seth Rollins Gives Insight Into Becky Lynch’s Contract

Naturally, this absence has posed a ton of questions. While Lynch previously stated she had no interest going elsewhere, she is a highly sought after free agent and anything is possible in professional wrestling. In a sit down interview with Michael Cole ahead of Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins gave a bit of insight into where Lynch’s head is at. The two share a three-year-old daughter who takes up much of their time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘The Man’ is great. She’s great,” Rollins said. “I can’t speak to her future or what she’s got moving forward, but she’s great, she’s in good spirits, and the little one’s awesome as well. She’s three-and-a-half, and she’s a menace. She runs the ship” (h/t: WrestleZone).

Rollins isn’t the only one to comment about Lynch’s break, as WWE CCO Triple H previously explained she is on a hiatus. “You can really feel both shows ramping up as we come into summertime and we come into SummerSlam, where those stories will all blow up,” Levesque said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He mentioned Liv [Morgan] and Dom {Mysterio] earlier, I would imagine at some point, this is not gonna sit well with Rhea [Ripley]. So when you look at where we’re at right now and how much excitement there is, and you still start thinking about [how] we don’t have Roman [Reigns], we don’t have Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch is out on a hiatus right now.”

Rollins is still actively wrestling as he made his return from injury on WWE Raw ahead of WWE Money in the Bank. He laid out a rematch for the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and although he lost due to shenanigans from the Money in the Bank cash-in, it seems that it’s lit a fire under him heading into WWE SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and Becky Lynch.