Becky Lynch Has “Many Options on the Table” During Wrestling Hiatus

Earlier this summer, Becky Lynch competed in her last contracted WWE match which left a lot of uncertainty amongst the fans. Her husband and fellow wrestler Seth Rollins had already committed to a new contract shortly before, so it appeared likely she’d stick around. Nevertheless, a signing like Lynch would be incredible for any wrestling company. While she hasn’t appeared on television she’s been keeping herself busy with her and Rollins’ four-year-old daughter Roux. Her silence on her wrestling future has begun to worry fans who were hoping to see her back in the fray soon. Rollins eased concerns, explaining that she’s doing well and he’d let her talk about it when she’s ready.

When Will Becky Lynch Return to WWE?

In a recent interview, Lynch was asked about her time off from WWE and how she’s been spending it. She also reiterates that she has “many options” on the table going forward.

“It’s great. It’s great,” Lynch told Games With Names with Julian Edelman. “Everything is great. I have my wonderful little family, I have many options on the table. I get to, for the first time in a long time, get to take a breath to appreciate everything. When you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town to town, and in the last three years, I added to the chaos by having a daughter who I would bring everywhere with me.

On top of that, I decided it would be good to write my biography. For the last year or two, it was pure chaos. Now, I’m taking a little bit more time. I’m taking a breath. Getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It’s been wonderful” (h/t: Fightful).

Lynch has had an incredibly fruitful career in WWE as a multi-time women’s champion that really hit her stride with her “The Man” persona over the last few years. Undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer, she became the sixth women’s grand slam champion after winning the NXT Women’s Championship in 2023. As one of the top acts in WWE, there’s certainly more for her to do, especially with the new crop of talent making their way over to WWE.

