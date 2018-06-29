‘Wynonna Earp’ SDCC Panel Information Revealed

Yesterday, SYFY released the official details for their Wynonna Earp panel at Comic Con International in San Diego next month.

The series will be the final big TV panel of the day (unless one is added later) on Saturday, July 21. It will take place at 6:45 p.m. (PT, since the show is in San Diego) in room 6DE.

Given that the panel will take place the day after the show’s season premiere, it will presumably give the cast and producers, many of whom will be attending the panel, an opportunity to answer questions more specific to season three than they might have been able to do otherwise.

Showrunner Emily Andras and series stars Melanie Scrofano are sure to be there. Last year, the Comic Con panel included last year included cast members Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Katherine Barrell, Tamara Duarte and Varun Saranga, as well as Andras and comic book writer Beau Smith, on whose creator-owned comics the series is based.

Smith has gone on to create new Wynonna Earp comics, some of which were co-written with members of the show’s cast, in the years since the TV series became a reality.

You can see the show’s official season three synopsis below.

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun in order to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

In Season 3, reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

Emily Andras (Lost Girl, Killjoys) developed the wildly imaginative series for television and serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox serve as Executive Producers along with IDW CEO & Publisher Ted Adams and IDW Entertainment President David Ozer, as well as Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

The third season of Wynonna Earp debuts on SYFY the day before their Comic Con panel, on Friday, July 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.