‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 3 Trailer Released

The trailer for the upcoming, third season of SYFY‘s cult-favorite comics adaptation Wynonna Earp hit during the ATX Television Festival yesterday.

Try not to expect it to spoil much for you, though: the trailer, which runs around a minute and a half, is mostly silent, moody shots of the cast, teasing only small elements of what fans can expect from the third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the highlights: some strange fantasy sequences, killing Revenants in Shorty’s, Doc Holliday trying to regain his immortality, and Waverly Earp in some serious danger.

You can check it out above.”Wynonna is more determined than ever because she and Doc [Holliday] had to do something fairly significant which is giving up their child,” showrunner Emily Andras said during the show’s presentation. “It really feels like this team is taking on this very definitive goal which is this demon who cursed the Earps in the first place named Bulshar… the stakes and the consequences are bigger this year.”

That goal — destroying Bulshar and doing away with the curse once and for all — was laid out pretty clearly in the season two finale, when a pregnant Wynonna gave birth and then had to give her baby (Alice) away in order to protect her from the demons that Team Wynonna regularly hunts.

“All the choices in our relationship in Season 3 have to do with Alice,” Tim Rozon, who plays Doc Holliday, said. “Alice is there so much more even though she’s not.”

Per the series’ official description, season 3 will become even more expansive than that as “Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle — and the world.”

The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Officer Nicole Haught — was one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year.

Meanwhile, members of the cast including Melanie Scrofano (who plays Wynonna) and Tim Rozon (who plays Doc Holliday) have been working with Smith on comic books for IDW.

Wynonna Earp debuts its third season on July 20.

h/t Deadline