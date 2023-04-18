Wynonna Judd Documentary Follows Final Tour After Mother Naomi Judd's Death

To quote a Wynonna Judd song: "When you hit rock bottom, you got two ways to go — straight up and sideways." Paramount+ on Tuesday announced Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah, a feature-length documentary that follows the country music icon as she navigates the next phase of her life and career after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, the other half of country music duo The Judds, last April. The film documents Judd's commitment to continuing The Judds: The Final Tour through February 2023 in celebration of her mother's life and legacy and will be followed by the CMT channel's presentation of The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert.

"It's real and it's raw. It's celebration and sadness," the singer said in a statement. "It's all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful."

The documentary feature is streaming Wednesday, April 26th, on Paramount+ in the U.S., and will premiere internationally on Wednesday, July 19th.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah "offers audiences a raw, first-hand glimpse into Wynonna's life as she bravely embarks on her next chapter following Naomi Judd's untimely passing," the logline reads. "Beginning with the decision to honor her mother's legacy by continuing on with The Judds: The Final Tour, the documentary captures candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments as part of the sold-out nationwide tour, along with personal anecdotes from Wynonna's friends and fellow artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood. The film also includes moving and intimate footage of Wynonna spending quiet, reflective time on the farm with her beloved family and animals as she continues to process her grief."

Following the Paramount+ documentary is CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert, a special two-hour concert event spotlighting Wynonna Judd's history-making homecoming return to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, recreating The Judds' 1991 farewell tour for a special televised event featuring Wynonna's tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride — all sharing the same bill for the first time ever. The Final Concert premieres Saturday, April 29th, at 8:00 PM, ET/PT on CMT.

"The Judds will forever be one of country music's most iconic and storied duos. Their original 1991 farewell concert was entertainment at its finest and being able to recreate that concert with Wynonna and so many talented artists is something I will cherish forever," said documentary and concert special producer Jason Owen. "Watching Wynonna fully embrace this tour to honor The Judds' legacy was beyond inspiring, and I can't wait for others to witness her strength in Between Hell and Hallelujah."

