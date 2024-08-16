X-Men ’97 Creator’s Lawyer Issues Statement Over Disney Firing

The lawyer for former X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has issued a statement after Disney removed his credits from Season 2. DeMayo was fired from X-Men ’97 shortly before the animated series premiered on Disney+, with no explanation given for the removal. DeMayo has mostly remained silent regarding the whole issue, aside from the random post on social media to comment on various X-Men ’97 episodes and the overall positive reception from fans. However, Thursday night DeMayo alleged that he was stripped of his X-Men ’97 Season 2 credits after sharing fan art of himself as a shirtless Cyclops during Gay Pride Month in June. Disney responded by releasing a statement claiming DeMayo was “terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation.” Beau DeMayo’s lawyer has released a statement as well to refute the misconduct allegations against their client.

“Having much experience with Disney, the playbook is always the same,” attorney Bryan Freedman of Freedman Taitelman + Cooley said in a statement to Variety. “Family friendly on the outside, but secretly attempting to plant illegal unconscionable items in contracts that silence the truth and stop the employee/customer from asserting basic constitutional rights.”

“Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.”

You can read the full statement by Beau DeMayo’s attorney below: