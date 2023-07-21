X-Men '97 TV Series Debuts New Clips at SDCC

The beloved heroes of X-Men: The Animated Series are preparing to make a comeback on Disney+. Marvel Studios has been working on a new animated series called X-Men '97, which will act as a sequel to the popular animated series from the 1990s. Very little from the show has been revealed by Marvel and Disney, and it isn't set to hit Disney+ until later this year, but a couple of clips from the upcoming series were shared during a Thursday panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The X-Men '97 panel too place in Room 7AB at SDCC on Thursday, and it included some footage from the highly anticipated series. While those clips haven't been released online, those in attendance have taken to Twitter to share what actually happened in the clips.

X-Men '97's first clip features a showdown between several of the main mutants and Dr. Trask, one of the group's key adversaries. Trask famously created the Sentinels that are used to hunt down the X-Men and other mutants. In the clip, the X-Men are interrogating Trask to try and get some information. Jean Grey is using Cerebro to try and get into Trask's mind during the interrogation. According to those in attendance, the clip also sees Cyclops utter "a variation" of the popular line, "To me, my X-Men."

UPDATE #2: The clip showcased the X-Men interrogating one of the antagonists of the show, Dr. Trask. Cyclops utters a variation of the iconic line: “To Me, My X-Men.”



Jean Grey was shown using Cerebro to enter Trask’s mind during the interrogation. https://t.co/dRDKnlAOTv — The Cosmic Circus (@MyCosmicCircus) July 21, 2023

The second clip seems to lean much more on the action than the first. This clip reportedly features the X-Men team falling through the air, rushing towards the ground. Cyclops uses his beams to slow their fall and make the landing a little bit easier.

So far, the clips from X-Men '97 have only been shown to those who attended the panel at Comic-Con. None of the new footage has been released online, and there hasn't been any indication that it will be.

X-Men '97 Season 1 Villain

The clips from Comic-Con indicate that Trask will be a part of the story in the first season of X-Men '97, but he won't be the only major villain to play a role. During a virtual live event earlier this year, series writer Beau DeMayo confirmed that Mister Sinister will plague the X-Men on the show.

"A very, very, very, very favorite character of mine and many others, Mr. Sinister, will rear his ugly head from the past with a pretty foolproof plan to destroy the X-Men once and for all," DeMayo said.

Mister Sinister will once again be voiced by Christopher Britton, who lent his voice to the character for several episodes in the original series.

X-Men '97 Characters

During last year's Comic-Con panel, X-Men '97 footage confirmed that quite a few beloved mutants will appear in the show. We know that the show will feature Wolverine, Rogue, Beast, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Bishop, Nightcrawler, Morph, Cable, Forge, and Sunspot.

DeMayo confirmed earlier this year that Cyclops and Storm will be the show's main characters.

Are you looking forward to the debut of X-Men '97 later this year? Let us know in the comments!