X-Men '97 Showrunner Reveals the Disney+ Revival's Main Mutant Characters

Marvel Studios has been hard at work developing a follow-up series for X-Men: The Animated Series with X-Men '97. X-Men '97 is going to bring fans of the original series back into the world that they loved so dearly, but no release date has been revealed as yet. The people behind the scenes of the sequel series have already revealed the characters that will appear in the series, and now they have revealed who the main characters are. Beau DeMayo, who is serving as Head Writer of X-Men '97, responded to a fan page to reveal that Cyclops and Storm will be the main characters of the revival series. In the tweet, DeMayo wrote, "Storm and CYLCOPS are the main characters lol," which kind of debunks the tweet he responded to.

You can check out his tweet below.

Storm and CYLCOPS are the main characters lol https://t.co/nWEk1vg9YI — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) May 3, 2023

X-Men '97 Season 2 Confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con

During last years San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel brought the first official look at X-Men '97, but that wasn't the only news to make it out of the convention. It was also announced that the second season of X-Men '97 is officially in the works, and will continue the story that began in the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series.

A sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series played as the panel transitioned to the next series, X-Men '97. The voice cast is back in the booth recording lines as their characters from the original show. "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo said. DeMayo called out the original creatives from the series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all returning. DeMayo discussed growing up a gay, adopted, Black kid in Florida and credits the X-Men series for helping him grow up.

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are back, joined by Nightcrawler, and Roberto Da Costa as Sunspot. Magneto is going to be leading the X-Men in Xavier's absence, as Sinister is opposing the group. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo said. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

What do you think about X-Men '97's lineup? Are you excited to see the series when it begins streaming on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!