Y: The Last Man Report Reveals Why Series Was Cancelled, Possible New Streaming Home

Y: The Last Man hasn’t even finished airing its first season, but the series has already been met with a heartbreaking piece of news, in that it has been cancelled by FX on Hulu. With two episodes left to go of its first and (for now) final season, fans have begun to wonder if it could return at a new home, as well as exactly why it was given the axe so early. A new piece from The Hollywood Reporter sheds light on the ordeal, and indicates that the decision was not made due to viewership numbers, in part because Hulu has not made numbers for the show widely known.

The decision was reportedly made partially due to contract options of the series’ stars having to be extended several times, particularly for stars like Diane Lane, who was attached to the project as far back as summer of 2018. As the series went through multiple showrunner and cast changes, as well as the production delays tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, cast extensions had to be filed multiple times, something that reportedly “added up”, even as the series came in under its $8.5 million per-episode budget. Reportedly, FX would have had to pay $3 million to further extend the cast options.

“Without COVID, the show would have been on a different clock,” one source reportedly told the publication.

The report also indicates that if the series did find a new home, it could potentially be with HBO Max, considering the fact that the Y: The Last Man comic series was initially published under DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, and DC-related shows have occasionally gotten a second chance on the service. FX Productions does currently own the series outright and is reportedly “supportive” of plans to shop the show, but the logistics of that are unclear given that FX is now under Disney.

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Y: The Last Man, it does sound like the remaining episodes of Season 1 will definitely pack a punch.

“In Episodes 9 and 10, you’re going to see a lot of worlds colliding,” series star Ashley Romans recently told ComicBook.com. “A lot of I’s get dotted and T’s get crossed, in terms of the world at the Pentagon and with the trio, and with the Amazons as well. A lot of worlds collide. I guess what you could expect is – people are going to make some choices. The characters you see by Episode nine and 10 are not going to be anything like the characters you saw in the season premiere. That’s when the ball’s going to start rolling, really, in terms of who these people are, and who they’re choosing to be in this new world. It’s going to be mind-blowing.”

