After years of development hell the hit comic book series Y: The Last Man was finally adapted in live-action with a series on Hulu last year. Unfortunately the pandemic-themed show arrived in the midst of an actual pandemic and unlike the comic book itself it came with a mixed-positive reception, not glowing reviews but not pans either. To add insult to injury the series ended up getting cancelled even before the final episode could premiere. Like so many other shows that get cancelled before their time is over though an attempt was made to find it a new home, and apparently that search wasn’t a fruitful one.

Series showrunner Eliza Clark took to Twitter to share the update with fans that were curious, writing: “For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.” Clark went on to thank fans that supported the series before and after the cancellation, alongside the cast and crew that helped bring it to life. For those curious, Clark teased plans for the second season, noting that they had plans for “twists on some of the best stories from the book,” specifically mentioning the comic’s astronaut subplot as something they would have changed around.

https://twitter.com/TheElizaClark/status/1482081275473059845

“I got to adapt my favorite comic. I got to have a show on TV,” she added. “While it doesn’t end the way we would have ended the series, I still think there are complete stories told, and performances that are pretty f-cking brave and exciting.”

Clark concluded, “I wondered whether to tweet this at all. It feels a little self important to announce that your canceled show is still canceled. But it’s the beginning of a new year, and it’s time for me to write the next thing. I’ll always love Y. It’ll always be the one that got away.”

Fans of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra comic series should note that Clark isn’t ruling out the potential to share their ideas for the series with fans at some point. When asked by a fan if she would ever divulge their plans for what the second season would have been, Clark replied: “I would love to. Honestly, maybe I can rope @ivan_hernandez and @red_scott into doing a podcast episode where we just talk about all the stories we would have told.”

You can watch all of Y: The Last Man on Hulu right now.