Y: The Last Man TV Series Gets Official Poster

We're weeks away from something many comic readers never thought would happen, the premiere of an actual live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man. Ahead of the show's debut, FX has released an official poster for the TV adaptation, which will debut on FX on Hulu in September. Based on the DC/Vertigo series, the show will tell the tale of a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The journey to get Y: The Last Man adapted into something beyond the comic has been a mostly fruitless one for many years. From 2007 to 2014 saw various film versions in the works with director D. J. Caruso (Eagle Eye) reuniting with his Disturbia star Shia LaBeouf for one attempt. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was also attached at one point as well. In 2015 however FX announced they were developing a small-screen version of the project which would have its own trials and tribulations along the way including changing showrunner and changing lead actors. Production on the series was also shut down in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed filming in October of last year.

The series stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Diane lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Juliana Canfield as Beth DeVille, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Paul Gross as the US president

a man. his monkey. the end of the world. @Y_FXonHulu premieres sept 13 exclusively on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/p0xTnTALrN — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) August 3, 2021

All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man premieres on FX on Hulu on Monday, September 13th.