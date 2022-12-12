Yellowstone Just Set John up for a Complicated Love Triangle

Earlier this season on Yellowstone, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) commuted the prison sentence of environmental activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) — with whom he's had a romantic relationship — to house arrest, the house being his own. It's a decision that didn't sit well with John's daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), leading to one of Beth's most violent moments yet last week. But it seems that Beth might not be the only person who is less than thrilled with Summer being around Yellowstone — and this week's episode just paved the way for a love triangle with John in the center.

In this week's episode, Senator Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) comes to Yellowstone as the branding event gets under way. John had previously had lunch with Lynelle to ask her for some advice, as Lynelle was Governor right before him. It's at the event that Lynelle realizes that John has gotten Summer out of prison and correctly points out that what he's doing is a bad idea. But that's not the only thing that is evident. It's pretty clear that Lynelle isn't thrilled with Summer's presence for more than just political reasons.

As fans will recall, Lynelle and John had a relationship, having had a fling of sorts with John. While that seems to be in the past, there's definitely some tension between the pair with it being strongly suggested that John is still interested in Lynelle. That's only exacerbated when John goes to ask Summer to dance and she shoots him down, telling him to go dance with Lynelle instead. Summer also tells him to stop sending mixed signals. John then goes to ask Lynelle to dance who says she doesn't want to "step on the inmate's toes".

Seeing John trying to sort out his relationships between two different women — and two very different women at that — certainly seems to be setting up John up for a potentially challenging love triangle where both women could be potentially dangerous to him for different reasons. Summer, considering her relationship with him and that he got her prison sentence commuted to house arrest on his own property, could be political suicide while Lynelle being a senator and former governor gives her a great deal of power as well.

